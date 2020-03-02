Nakuru parents, pupils protest school mismanagement and 'devil worshipping'

Jamuhuri Primary School pupils protest at the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator's office along Moi Road in Nakuru town this morning over allegation of devil worshiping at the school. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Learning was this morning paralysed at Jamuhuri Primary School in Nakuru County after parents joined pupils in street protest against the management of the institution.The parents are accusing the school management of misappropriation of capitation funds. They have also accused an unnamed teacher of devil-worshipping. The parents who took part in the demonstration claimed the management was charging between Sh6,000 and Sh12,000 for new admissions which they said was illegal. There were also claims that a teacher at the institution, one of the oldest in Nakuru County, is a devil worshipper. They could not substantiate the claims but insisted that there were weird incidents at the school such as forcing Muslim pupils to eat pork. Religious restrictions on the consumption of pork are common, particularly among Muslim faithful and Seventh-Day Adventists. Efforts by Nakuru Town East Assistant County Commissioner Mary Mwangi to convince pupils to get back to school failed when parents insisted that they needed immediate transfer or sacking of the school headteacher. The parents refused to attend a meeting called for by education officials and County Commissioner to address their concerns.

They demanded that the issues be addressed in the presence of all parents and pupils outside the regional commissioner's offices.

