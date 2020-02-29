Anxious Mt Kenya welcomes Raila ahead of BBI rally
SEE ALSO :Hard choice lawyers in Senate should makeThe MP said they had agreed that Raila would not be there, while his Imenti Central counterpart Kirima Nguchine said they expected no “guest” and will not allow anyone to divide Ameru or Mt Kenya region. Tharaka’s Gitonga Murugara said they had not welcomed anybody to the event. “We don’t want unwelcome guests we didn’t know about. Tomorrow (today) we expect our President and we love him very much. In case Deputy President William Ruto comes, let’s give him a rousing welcome,” Mr Gitonga said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha said she had brought greetings from Uhuru and Ruto, to which she was cheered wildly. “We love Raila too, because the handshake brought peace in Kenya,” she said.
SEE ALSO :GEMA’s views of the BBIRaila had arrived at around 2.30pm accompanied by Lang’ata MCA David Mberia to be met by grumbling from a section of the leaders who had been locked out of the town hall meeting. Sensing that the hostility could degenerate into chaos, some governors quickly moved out and led the former Prime Minister to the administration block where they held lengthy consultations until normalcy returned For some time, Raila was holed up in the administration block with Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Senator Mithika Linturi as efforts were made to restore order at the hall and facilitate his entry. Others at the block were governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga). When calm was restored, Raila made his way to the hall to address the crowd. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Kiraitu and Waiguru praised Raila, saying they welcome his partnership with the President to unite the country. Kiraitu said area leaders want to secure the interests of the region through BBI. “BBI is a legacy project, I sincerely thank the President and Raila for it,” he said.
SEE ALSO :Raila's party abandons powerful PM's postThe governor said counties want a share of at least 45 per cent of revenue anchored in law. When he rose to speak, Raila was given a rousing welcome. “I’ve just come to observe and I’ve brought greetings from President Kenyatta,” he said. Different groups presented their needs at the meeting.
