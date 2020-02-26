Prince Harry spotted carrying own bags at Edinburgh station before climate conference

Prince Harry (pictured) has been spotted in Scotland after flying over from US ahead of his talk at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) tomorrow. The Duke of Sussex will appear in Edinburgh tomorrow to host a summit for Travalyst. He is expected to launch a new holiday scheme with a 'scoring system' to encourage tourists pick environmentally-friendly flights.

Wearing a casual black jacket and cap the soon-to-be ex-royal was pictured at Edinburgh Waverley Station this evening. His wife Meghan Markle and son Archie are not expected to join him in Edinburgh. Harry and Meghan confirmed they will stop using the word "royal" throughout their branding after they step back from royal duties next month.

The couple will no longer carry out royal duties as of March 31, although they will still receive police protection because of Harry's military service and Meghan's "independent profile". Today the Daily Mirror revealed the couple's security bill could soar to £20million-a-year, sparking anger and a row over who will foot the bill.

Police fear guarding the pair as they tour the world on money-spinning trips will leave them unable to cope. One ex-protection officer said: “This is adding to the Met’s woes.” They couple said they no longer plan to launch their own foundation and have abandoned plans to trademark Sussex Royal, as per the Queen's request. Reports in the US suggested Meghan had told pals there was 'nothing legally stopping them from using Sussex Royal despite the Queen's ban. A spokeswoman for Travalyst explained what the new project backed by Harry is trying to achieve.

She said: “Our ambition is to transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit. “Whether it is through the activities people do, where they stay, or how they get there, we are looking for ways to make it easier for everyone to choose, and for the industry to provide more purposeful and sustainable options. "Key stakeholders in travel and tourism from across Scotland have been invited to come together for a series of workshops and discussions to explore the sustainability challenges and opportunities at hand, gather critical feedback on the principles and frameworks that have been developed thus far and begin designing pilot projects for further collaboration in Scotland. “Sessions will also include discussion on the challenges and opportunities around ensuring Scotland receives socio-economic benefits from travel, with an exploration of some of the activities of local social entrepreneurs.” Prince Harry launched Travalyst in Amsterdam last summer while he was being slammed for his use of private jets.

Prince Harry flew back to the UK on a commercial flight before boarding a train to Edinburgh earlier today. The couple had taken four trips in just 11 days in August. Sir Elton John released a rare statement defending the Royal couple, who stayed at his £15m palatial home Castel Mont-Alban during a short break. The singer, a close friend of Harry’s mother Princess Diana, said: “To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. “To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral.” But environmentalists said the decision to fly privately could not be offset by Sir Elton’s donation to the sustainability website Carbon Footprint. Paul Morozzo, Climate Campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “An airliner is over ten times as polluting as a modern train, and private jets are ten times more polluting still. “It’s vitally important that all frequent fliers reduce the number of flights they take if we are to confront the climate emergency.” Ken Wharfe, an ex-royal protection officer who guarded Princess Diana, said: “Frankly it’s hypocritical. Harry can’t be preaching about the catastrophic effects of climate change while jetting around the world on a private plane.”

