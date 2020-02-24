BBI’s ‘nobody can stop reggae’ unchristian, should be stopped-Meru clerics

A section of religious leaders from Meru County have disapproved of the use of ‘Nobody can stop reggae’ slogan at Building Bridges Initiative rallies.The development comes in the wake of preparation by Meru leaders and residents for the BBI rally slated for Kinoru Stadium in North Imenti on Saturday. Those fronting the BBI including opposition leader Raila Odinga have been dancing to the popular ‘nobody can stop reggae’-a hit song by Lucky Dube- as they sell their messages to Kenyans and try to popularise their agenda to Kenyans. But the clerics say the song is ‘unchristian’ and should not be played at the rallies or else they will not support BBI. Led by Bishop Kiogora Magambo of Jesus House of Praise, Rev James Kimathi of Presbyterian Church of East Africa and Assembly of Ecumenical Churches chairman Bishop Kiambi Atheru; the clerics said while the church supports BBI agenda of uniting Kenyans, ‘nobody can stop reggae’ slogan should be stopped. Bishop Magambo said the only messages they want to hear as clerics are those of peace, unity, and development. “If the BBI is about reggae we will jump out. It is not a gospel song. What reggae are they talking about? As Christians, we want to support an initiative that brings all Kenyans together.” Magambo said.

Magambo added: “Politicians should sing patriotic songs, not nobody can stop reggae. Men of God can stop it!” Rev Kimathi said: “What our President came up with is a good thing and we will wholly support him in the good things they want for us. But as Christians we want this issue (BBI) to be anchored in Godliness because Kenya is a God-fearing nation. That is why we as Christians are not supporting the statement coming with BBI, that ‘nobody can stop reggae. It is tantamount to praising other gods.” He added that BBI must be anchored on the fear of God, and asked politicians to exercise restraint in their utterances at the meetings. Bishop Atheru said there is a risk that section of Christians will misunderstand the choice of the song at BBI rallies. “I would therefore advise the president and Hon Raila to pull down this slogan. Otherwise, it will be used by Christians to rightly oppose the BBI,” Atheru said. Ben Kimathi, a youth leader, said: “I am a rasta and love reggae. It is the tune of the oppressed as many Kenyans are. We are for BBI because we want oppression, seclusion and discrimination to be stopped. I hail Raila for embracing nobody can stop reggae because we associate it with freedom.” But Stella Kaimuri, a trader, said she wants either to hear patriotic songs or songs that spread the messages of harmony, peace, and economic development. "I am not trying to cast aspersions on reggae musicians, but as a devout Christian I do not like the music. BBI leaders should adopt a tune that every single Kenyan can identify with," she said.

