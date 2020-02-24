BBI’s ‘nobody can stop reggae’ unchristian, should be stopped-Meru clerics
Magambo added: "Politicians should sing patriotic songs, not nobody can stop reggae. Men of God can stop it!" Rev Kimathi said: "What our President came up with is a good thing and we will wholly support him in the good things they want for us. But as Christians we want this issue (BBI) to be anchored in Godliness because Kenya is a God-fearing nation. That is why we as Christians are not supporting the statement coming with BBI, that 'nobody can stop reggae. It is tantamount to praising other gods." He added that BBI must be anchored on the fear of God, and asked politicians to exercise restraint in their utterances at the meetings. Bishop Atheru said there is a risk that section of Christians will misunderstand the choice of the song at BBI rallies. "I would therefore advise the president and Hon Raila to pull down this slogan. Otherwise, it will be used by Christians to rightly oppose the BBI," Atheru said. Ben Kimathi, a youth leader, said: "I am a rasta and love reggae. It is the tune of the oppressed as many Kenyans are. We are for BBI because we want oppression, seclusion and discrimination to be stopped. I hail Raila for embracing nobody can stop reggae because we associate it with freedom." But Stella Kaimuri, a trader, said she wants either to hear patriotic songs or songs that spread the messages of harmony, peace, and economic development. "I am not trying to cast aspersions on reggae musicians, but as a devout Christian I do not like the music. BBI leaders should adopt a tune that every single Kenyan can identify with," she said.
