China finds spike in coronavirus cases in jails, officials fired
SEE ALSO :Wuhan virus compounds Hong Kong's economic woesThe jail discovered its first case in a prison officer on Feb. 13. Seven prison officials were also fired, authorities told a media briefing. The outbreak revealed that some departments had “poorly implemented their responsibilities, their work was not solid and epidemic prevention measures are inaccurate”, said Yu Chenghe, deputy secretary-general of Shandong provincial government. Hubei found a total of 271 cases in two jails, including 230 in a women’s prison in Wuhan, according to the official Hubei Daily newspaper.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The governor of the women’s prison has already been dismissed for failing to control the spread of the virus, the paper said. In Zhejiang province, 27 prisoners found to be newly infected at a prison this week.
SEE ALSO :China locks down city at centre of virus outbreakThe director and Communist Party chief of the Shilifeng prison in Zhejiang were sacked and an investigation into the outbreak has been launched, the provincial government said on its social media site. Shandong health officials said they had designated a hospital in Jining to treat the virus patients and would also allocate facilities within the prison for treatment. The surge in cases detected at the two prisons ended 16 straight days of declines in new cases in China excluding Hubei. China has found 74,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 2,100 people have died, most in Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan.
