Meghan and Harry announce their royal exit on April 1st as new quit details emerge

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. There will be a review after the first year (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace has released new details on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's next steps as they prepare to quit the Royal Family - including a date for 'Megxit'.The Sussexes shocked fans around the world - not to mention their own family - when they announced their intention to step back from their senior duties last month. After weeks of discussions, the Palace has now announced that the changes will come into effect on March 31. As this is an unprecedented move for the Royal Family, there will be a review after 12 months to access how it is working.

SEE ALSO :Two signals from Queen that 'triggered' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit

The Palace has also confirmed Meghan and Harry will be closing their Buckingham Palace office, after reports that all 15 of their staff face the axe as the couple prepare to move their lives to North America. As of April 1, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team. The palace has also confirmed the couple will retain their HRH titles, but will not actively use them.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Harry will keep his military ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader but will not use them during the 12 month trial period. New details of when we will see the couple, who are currently in Canada with their son Archie, next have also emerged.

SEE ALSO :Queen, Charles and William to work 'at pace' with Harry and Meghan to find 'solution'

Harry will join Jon Bon Jovi as he re-recording his song ‘Unbroken’ with the Invictus Games Choir on February 28. On March 5 he will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards and the following day will join Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a brand-new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. We'll see Meghan for the first time later that week, when she joins her husband for the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7. The annual performance at the Royal Albert Hall by the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent. The following day she will mark International Women's Day, but the exact details are yet to be announced.

SEE ALSO :Queen says she wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to remain full-time royals

Meghan and Harry told the world their intentions to step down in a surprise Instagram post.Sharing a photo from their engagement photocall, they wrote: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

SEE ALSO :Prince Harry resurfaces but stays silent on royal rumpus

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.