A double whammy of skin cancer and kidney failure
I wasn't very shocked. The doctors, after the kidney transplant, had told me that the drugs I was taking exposed me to other complicated diseases. The immunosuppressive drugs were aimed at lowering my body's immunity to prevent it from rejecting my new kidney. Doctors linked my cancer to these drugs. While I had already developed a thick skin against all that was happening around me, my parents almost collapsed. I decided to remain positive if only to give them hope. Doctors gave me two treatment options. The first, which I turned down, was to completely stop taking the immunosuppressive drugs so as to allow my body to fight the cancer cells. The second option was managing both my kidney and my cancer by reducing the immunosuppressive drugs to levels that could allow my body to fight the cancer without harming my kidney. I shot down the first option because I can't imagine the experience I had with the kidney failure. I have been going for my chemo sessions in Eldoret since April last year. Fellow students and lecturers contribute the money needed for my medications. It is pure passion that keeps me in class. I also dread the day that I will be on my own without anyone to pay for my medication. When that day comes, I want to have my degree and to be employed. HOW TO KEEP YOUR KIDNEYS HEALTHY Kidneys are fist-sized organs located at the bottom of the rib cage, on both sides of the spine. They perform several functions including filtering waste products, excess water, and other impurities from the blood. These waste products are momentarily stored in the bladder and later expelled through urine. Here are some tips to ensure that your kidneys remain healthy to perform their functions. · Drink enough water to keep your kidney hydrated One way to check whether or not your kidneys are getting the water they need to filter out impurities from your blood is by examining the colour of your urine. If it's pale yellow or clear, it's fine. If it's dark yellow, you might need more water. · Exercise and eat right Doing this keeps your blood pressure and your blood sugar at optimum levels. And that's good for your kidneys. Exercise and eating right keeps your heart and weight in good shape. · Get tested Heart disease is a risk factor for kidney disease which is a known risk factor for heart disease. Hence, if you know you have one, you should have yourself tested for the other. · Lower your alcohol consumption If you drink alcohol, it is recommended to have no more than one drink a day for women or two a day for men. A drink is about 12 ounces or 250 mls of beer, 125 ml of wine, or 44 ml of distilled spirits such as gin, rum, tequila, vodka and whiskey. · Quit smoking Smoking causes hardening of the arteries which causes both coronary artery disease and nephrosclerosis (hardening of the arteries and arterioles of the kidney. Smoking is also a risk factor for high blood pressure which can cause both heart and kidney disease. · Check your blood pressure High blood pressure is one of the top causes of kidney problems. If it's too high, that can put stress on your kidneys. You could have high blood pressure and not know it, since it doesn't have any symptoms. · Do you have diabetes? If you have diabetes, work with your doctor to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Diabetes is one of the biggest concerns for kidney health. · Be careful about your medications Some medications can cause kidney damage when taken for a long time, including over-the-counter painkillers. Other drugs such as cocaine can also lead to kidney complications.
