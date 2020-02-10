Raila, wife and son pay their last respects to Daniel Moi

ODM leader Raila Odinga waves a fly whisk as he pays last respects to the late Mzee Moi at Parliament building, Nairobi. [Photo: Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga jetted from Ethiopia dressed in a navy blue suit and a white cowboy hat on Monday and entered Parliament building to pay his last respects to Mzee Moi.He later met the family of former president Daniel Toroitich arap Moi to condole with them following the death of their father. Mzee Moi’s body is lying-in-state at the Parliament building as Kenyans stream-in to pay their respects. Contrary to the expectations of many people, who thought that he would don a Luo traditional regalia and chant Luo dirges like he did at the funeral of former vice president Michael Wamalwa; Raila resorted to low-key formal mourning.

He held a black fly whisk gently waving it before finishing with a bow and putting on his hat and walking away. He was accompanied by his wife Ida Odinga and his son Raila Junior. The former premier met Mzee Moi’s sons Gideon Moi (Baringo Senator) and Raymond Moi (Rongai Member of Parliament) who have been receiving guests coming to condole with the family. “To the family of our president Daniel Moi. On behalf of the family of Jaramogi and my family. We would like to convey our heartfelt condolences,” he said.

Odinga hailed the late former president Moi as a dedicated leader. He made reference to 1958 when he first met Mzee Moi, during the time in which he was nominated to the Legislative Council alongside Odinga’s father Jaramogi. He said that the last time he met Mzee Moi was at his Kabarak home, and he was as humorous as usual.

In their short chat, Senator Gideon Moi could be heard telling the ODM leader of the series of events lined up ahead of the burial of Mzee Moi. In response, Odinga nodded and gave his reassurance that he will attend the memorial service at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, and subsequent internment in Kabarak, Nakuru. Raila’s visit was ended by a short thanksgiving message by Raymond Moi. He told Odinga that the family appreciated his visit and will be more grateful for his attendance in other ceremonies. Meanwhile, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya on Monday said that plans for burial at Kabarak home are nearly complete. “The exercise shall begin at around 4:30 am and shall continue until when the service shall commence. Those who will not have arrived by then shall follow the proceedings on screens mounted in different locations,” said Natembeya. President Uhuru Kenyatta last week declared Tuesday a public holiday for the country's time to mourn Mzee Moi.

Odinga jetted in from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he had gone to attend an AU Summit after spending a few days with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the US. The duo had flown there to attend a breakfast prayer meeting-a trip in which President Uhuru met US President Donald Trump and discussed trade and bilateral ties. The ODM leader said that he had informed heads of states in Ethiopia about the demise of Mzee Moi and that many leaders will be coming for the burial ceremony.

