Raila Odinga: Daniel Moi and I buried our differences
SEE ALSO :Mudavadi censures Raila for betrayal"Moi and I reconciled after the political differences of the 1980s and early 90s and we were able to work together to bring more reforms to the country," he said. "Our cooperation gave way to merger with his party KANU, which put the country firmly on the path to a new constitution by enabling the formation of the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission (CKRC)," Raila said recalling his NDP's merger with Kanu. But Raila would later lead a walkout from Kanu after President Moi picked Uhuru Kenyatta as his preferred successor. The rebel faction identified as the Rainbow Alliance that later joined NAK of Mwai Kibaki, Kijana Wamalwa and Charity Ngilu to form Narc, the opposition coalition that ended the independent party's reign.
"In his retirement, again to his credit, President Moi carried and conducted himself with complete dignity befitting an elder statesman," Raila said. Raila recalled he first met President Moi in 1958 when his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga invited the first African elected members of the Legislative Council to our home in Bondo.
"I was a teenager and Moi, who represented the Rift Valley, was in the company of Masinde Muliro, Lawrence Oguda, Tom Mboya, Bernard Mate, James Muimi and Ronald Ngala. They operated under the auspices of African Elected Members Organisation, with Jaramogi as their chairman. From that initial encounter, our paths and careers were later to cross in various capacities and roles," he recounted. "President Moi has had a chequered career and leaves behind a rich history, from representing the Rift Valley in the Legislative Council to MP for Baringo Central, Vice President, and President.
I am grateful for the time I spent with him. At this moment of mourning, our hearts and prayers are with the family and the entire Moi clan," Raila said.
