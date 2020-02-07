Mzee Moi's death: Leaders call for suspension of BBI rallies
Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party has urged politicians to suspend all political activities until Kenya’s second President Daniel Arap Moi is buried.Mzee Moi died Tuesday morning at around 5. 20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment.
SEE ALSO :Yes, no one can stop reggae, but what does this mean?Wiper Party announced that they have cancelled their BBI rally that was slated for February 7 in Wote, Makueni County in respect to the Moi death. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, son of the late longest-serving president in Kenya was to grace the rally. Kitui Senator Enock Wambua said they decided to postpone the rally after consultations with the party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka who is currently in Kampala on “official business.”
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We had made arrangements for BBI rally in Wote, Makueni, where Senator of Baringo Gideon Moi was supposed to be one of the guests. In view of what has happened this morning, we have agreed that we postpone the rally until a later date,” he said. He added: “I also urge all other leaders who are planning rallies anywhere in this country in respect of Mzee to suspend all political activities.” Wambua said they will communicate a new date for the Makueni rally. Mzee Moi died aged 95. He was born in 1924 in Kabarak village, Baringo County. Moi served as the second President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.