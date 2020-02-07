Mzee Moi's death: Leaders call for suspension of BBI rallies

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. he has urged leaders in Kenya to suspend all political activities in honour of the late former President Daniel Toroitiich Arap Moi. [File, Standard]

Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party has urged politicians to suspend all political activities until Kenya’s second President Daniel Arap Moi is buried.

Mzee Moi died Tuesday morning at around 5. 20 am at the Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment.His death has come in the middle of the Building Bridges Initiative in which leaders have been organising public sensitisation rallies every Saturday. Speaking in a press conference at Kabarnet Gardens, Nairobi, senators from the Wiper Party urged leaders to suspend any political activities to mourn the former President. “For the period we are going to be mourning Mzee Moi, it is our request that we stand down all political activities. We have agreed to suspend our BBI really in honour of Mzee Moi,” said Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Wiper Party announced that they have cancelled their BBI rally that was slated for February 7 in Wote, Makueni County in respect to the Moi death. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, son of the late longest-serving president in Kenya was to grace the rally. Kitui Senator Enock Wambua said they decided to postpone the rally after consultations with the party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka who is currently in Kampala on “official business.”

“We had made arrangements for BBI rally in Wote, Makueni, where Senator of Baringo Gideon Moi was supposed to be one of the guests. In view of what has happened this morning, we have agreed that we postpone the rally until a later date,” he said. He added: “I also urge all other leaders who are planning rallies anywhere in this country in respect of Mzee to suspend all political activities.” Wambua said they will communicate a new date for the Makueni rally. Mzee Moi died aged 95. He was born in 1924 in Kabarak village, Baringo County. Moi served as the second President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

