Indonesia has called off a contest offering a cash reward to anyone brave enough to remove a motorbike tyre stuck around the neck of a giant crocodile.
Authorities in Palu, capital of Central Sulawesi, said no would-be crocodile wrangler stepped forward to take up the challenge of removing the unwanted necklace from the 13-foot (4-metre) reptile.
The contest was rolled out last month but made headlines again last week when an unspecified reward was offered.
The local conservation agency offered few details about the reward -- or how outsiders might pull off the dangerous task -- but its chief said the money would come out of his own pocket
Conservationists who fear the croc is being slowly strangled have been trying -- and failing -- for years to find a way to untangle the beast.
Rumours circulated that popular TV personality Panji the Explorer -- Indonesia's answer to late Australian "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin -- was keen for another shot after a failed attempt two years ago.
Officials said a team from the environment ministry will now redouble efforts to free the croc from its rubber stranglehold.