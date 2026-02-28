×
Iran's supreme leader killed in strikes, Israeli sources say

By AFP | Feb. 28, 2026
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he attends a gathering of Basij militia forces in Tehran on November 26, 2007. [AFP]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that there are signs Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an attack on his compound as part of US-Israeli strikes.

"This morning, in a powerful surprise strike, the compound of the tyrant Ali Khamenei was destroyed in the heart of Tehran," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"For more than three and a half decades, this cruel tyrant has spread terror across the world while oppressing his own people, while working tirelessly and without pause on a plan to destroy Israel," he added.

"That plan is no more -- and there are many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive," Netanyahu said.

Two Israeli television networks reported that Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran, while there was no confirmation from Tehran.

"Ali Khamenei is dead," reported public broadcaster Kan on its X account.

Israel's Channel 12, citing a source, said: "Khamenei is dead."

During the televised address, Netanyahu also said that the "decisive" US-Israeli operation would last "as long as necessary".

"This morning we eliminated senior figures in the ayatollahs' regime -- commanders in the Revolutionary Guards and senior officials in the nuclear programme -- and we will continue," Netanyahu said.

"In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terror regime," he added.

President Donald Trump has called for regime change following the massive US and Israeli attack, which prompted an unprecedented wave of retaliatory strikes by Iran.

