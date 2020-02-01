Atwoli dismisses BBI critics, says report good for country

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli and other political leaders arrive at a past BBI rally. [File, Standard]

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli hit out at leaders claiming that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is about political positions.Speaking at Kitui Stadium in Kitui county during the fourth BBI forum Atwoli said the document’s aim is to create an inclusive system of government which will represent the face of Kenya. Atwoli said Kenya must first deal with political violence and bloodshed every election cycle, saying it is only through a unified nation that the country can realise meaningful development. “We don’t want situation where only two people sit the President and his deputy are in power, we want to see a government that represent the face of Kenya,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Uhuru will go for post, says Atwoli

Atwoli said he is the one who started the debate of looking into constitution in 2017 to cure the challenges the country has experienced. “In 2017 May 1, I said we have to relook into this law to curb bloodshed and chaos after every election,” he said. He said the must be expanded to address the challenges of election chaos.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

“I want to see President Uhuru, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Mudavadi (Wycliffe), Charity Ngilu all seated in one government,” said the Cotu boss. Atwoli also said he supports BBI because the report will create a peaceful environment for workers who are always affected during poll chaos.

SEE ALSO :Wetang’ula should tame detractors

“Some people claim I have abandoned the workers, this is not true, it is through this document that we will realise peace as a nation and that will be good for workers,” he said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.