Atwoli dismisses BBI critics, says report good for country
SEE ALSO :Uhuru will go for post, says AtwoliAtwoli said he is the one who started the debate of looking into constitution in 2017 to cure the challenges the country has experienced. “In 2017 May 1, I said we have to relook into this law to curb bloodshed and chaos after every election,” he said. He said the must be expanded to address the challenges of election chaos.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“I want to see President Uhuru, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Mudavadi (Wycliffe), Charity Ngilu all seated in one government,” said the Cotu boss. Atwoli also said he supports BBI because the report will create a peaceful environment for workers who are always affected during poll chaos.
SEE ALSO :Wetang’ula should tame detractors“Some people claim I have abandoned the workers, this is not true, it is through this document that we will realise peace as a nation and that will be good for workers,” he said.
