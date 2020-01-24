Tanga Tanga leaders feeling the heat as rowdy youths storm Jumwa presser

Coast MPs allied to Tanga Tanga were today morning given a taste of what to expect at the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally slated for Mombasa’s Tononoka Grounds after youths storm their press conference. Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa () and her Nyali counterpart Mohammed Ali have accused Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho of using goons to intimidate them after a group of youths carrying boulders interrupted Jumwa’s presser in Mombasa on Friday morning. The Malindi MP was addressing the media over their planned BBI rally attendance in Mombasa tomorrow when the youths stormed the presser chanting anti-Tanga Tanga songs.

To avoid confrontation, Jumwa was forced to cut short her presser until the rowdy youths cleared out of the scene. She downplayed the interruption saying the youths had been sent to deliver a message which they did deliver. "You have seen the group wielding stones, they have been sent by people we know to come and deliver the message," she said.

Jumwa who ditched the ODM camp to back Deputy President William Ruto warned leaders against politicising the rallies saying the aim of BBI is to unite Kenyans. The legislator said there was no showdown expected in Mombasa during the BBI rally, saying the narrative is a creation of the media.

“I am hearing about a showdown at Tononoka, there will be no showdown, forget about these media stories,” said Jumwa. Ali who came at the presser moments later accompanied by youths accused Joho of paying goons to storm the press conference. He termed the interruption stupid and cautioned youths against being used by politicians to fight their wars "It is stupidity to block us from speaking our minds. We will be at Tononoka by force, let them hire many goons tomorrow,” the angry MP said.

