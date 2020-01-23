Briton's alleged killers claim late George Saitoti forced murder trial
Mr Wamotsa told Judge Eric Ogola that Saitoti ordered then Commissioner of Police Mathew Iteere to commence investigations and he (Iteere) in turn ordered inspector Mohamed Amin to institute investigations. "The family of Alexander went to Saitoti to seek assistance and was referred to Iteere, who ordered police officer Mohamed Amin to investigate the matter. There was an element of exerting political pressure on the case," said Wamotsa. Wamotsa poked holes in the investigations report produced by Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) officer in charge of investigations Jeremiah Arodi, which implicated the four officers. He said Alexander had died out of drug overdose and that his family tampered with the body in an attempt to divert attention by claiming that he died by an injury inflicted on the head at the police station. While testifying, Mr Arodi (pictured) said the four officers were culpable.
