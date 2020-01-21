Embattled UoN chief Kiama sends Mbeche on leave

Embattled University of Nairobi VC Stephen Kiama (pictured) has sent Deputy VC Isaac Mbeche on leave and appointed Prof Madara Ogot to act for the period. In his statement, Kiama said Mbeche will proceed to annual leave with effect from January 6. The developments come shortly after the Employment and Labour Relations Court suspended the directive to revoke Kiama's appointment as VC.

Judge Maureen Onyango on Monday ordered that the directive by Education CS George Magoha t o revoke Kiama's appointment and name Mbeche as the acting VC be set aside until the matter is dispensed with. The court order will stay till February 5 when the case filed by Kiamathrough his lawyer Fred Ngatia will be determined. The CS on Saturday appointed Deputy VC (Finance, Planning and Development) Prof Mbeche to act as the new VC until the process of appointing a substantive VC is completed.

In a statement dated January 17, Magoha directed that Prof Kiama continue dispensing his duties as deputy VC, Human Resource and Administration. Prof Kiama dismissed the gazette notice revoking his appointment as the institution's Vice-Chancellor just hours after Magoha announced his removal.

He said changing the locks of his office will not stop him from exercising his mandate as the University of Nairobi VC. Lawyers argued that Magoha had no powers to revoke his appointment. Kiama said it is unfortunate that a rival faction changed locks to bar him from accessing his office. He added that the powers of the VC are not confined in a physical place and he could still execute his mandate from any location.

