Ruto says 2022 will be hustlers vs dynasties
It is my time and that is why I am asking Taita Taveta leaders to help me ascend to power," he said. Also in the DP's cross hairs were Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Devolution's Eugene Wamalwa, who have openly supported the BBI. Ruto's allies hit at Matiang'i and Wamalwa for fanning partisan political interests despite being civil servants. The DP was attending a forum in Taita Taveta where he told supporters that he will return to seek their support to become Kenya's fifth president.
Ruto was accompanied by Naomi Shabaan, the Taveta MP who has been a close Uhuru ally.
Shabaan and County Woman Representative Lydia Haika claimed the BBI report was being used as a campaign tool by the opposition to revive its political fortunes. "The BBI report has been hijacked by politicians who are now using it to seek political mileage," Shabaan said. They said the BBI report should be taken to the grassroots for Kenyans to read and understand it before it is subjected to a referendum. Ruto said he would reach out to all leaders to support his presidential bid. "I have visited this county several times before and I am now one of you. I am imploring you to support my presidential bid when the time comes," he told the leaders. Last week, the DP met Jubilee leaders in his Taveta farm, where they discussed strategies to win seats in party elections slated for March. About 600 Jubilee party officials attended the meeting.
