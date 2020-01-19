Ruto says 2022 will be hustlers vs dynasties

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated his stance that the 2022 elections will be a contest between dynasties and hustlers.Speaking three days after a Cabinet reshuffle that saw his ally kicked out, Ruto said it was time for President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to support someone else for the top seat. “The Kenyatta and Odinga families have been in power in the past and it is now time for a hustler like me to lead this country,” he told a group of Taita Taveta leaders on Friday. “I have been fought left and right but this will not distract me from seeking the presidency.” He also vowed that after supporting Uhuru’s and Raila’s past presidential bids, he is not willing to support anyone else for the top post.

“It is my time and that is why I am asking Taita Taveta leaders to help me ascend to power,” he said. Also in the DP’s cross hairs were Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Devolution’s Eugene Wamalwa, who have openly supported the BBI. Ruto’s allies hit at Matiang’i and Wamalwa for fanning partisan political interests despite being civil servants. The DP was attending a forum in Taita Taveta where he told supporters that he will return to seek their support to become Kenya’s fifth president.

Ruto was accompanied by Naomi Shabaan, the Taveta MP who has been a close Uhuru ally.

Shabaan and County Woman Representative Lydia Haika claimed the BBI report was being used as a campaign tool by the opposition to revive its political fortunes. “The BBI report has been hijacked by politicians who are now using it to seek political mileage,” Shabaan said. They said the BBI report should be taken to the grassroots for Kenyans to read and understand it before it is subjected to a referendum. Ruto said he would reach out to all leaders to support his presidential bid. “I have visited this county several times before and I am now one of you. I am imploring you to support my presidential bid when the time comes,” he told the leaders. Last week, the DP met Jubilee leaders in his Taveta farm, where they discussed strategies to win seats in party elections slated for March. About 600 Jubilee party officials attended the meeting.

