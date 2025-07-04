×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes killed 15

By AFP | Jul. 4, 2025
Palestinian children check the rubble of a residential house in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 1, 2025, following overnight Israeli strikes as the war between the Palestinian Hamas militant and Israel continues. AFPCaption

Gaza's civil defence agency has said Israeli strikes killed at least 15 people, after nearly 21 months of war in the Palestinian territory.

Israel has recently expanded its military operations in the Gaza Strip, where the war has created dire humanitarian conditions for the territory's population of more than two million.

Gaza civil defence official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP that seven people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli air strike that occurred on Friday overnight near displaced people's tents in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Mughayyir said eight more people were killed in two other strikes on tent encampments on the coast of Khan Yunis, including one that killed two children early Friday.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it could not comment on specific attacks without precise coordinates, but noted it was "operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities".

On Thursday, the agency reported that 73 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence.

Israel's leaders have held firm to their aim of crushing Hamas, even as the Palestinian militant group said Thursday it was discussing new proposals for a ceasefire from mediators.

It came after US President Donald Trump said Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas that could lead to the release of hostages remaining in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under heavy domestic pressure to return the remaining captives.

Out of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that prompted the Israeli offensive resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 57,130 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The United Nations considers its figures reliable.

 

Related Topics

The Israel Strike 15 Killed In Palestinian Territory Southern Gaza City
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Trump to sign 'big, beautiful' bill on US Independence Day
Trump to sign 'big, beautiful' bill on US Independence Day
World
By AFP
34 mins ago
Coast Politics: Joho launches Ruto's campaigns, 'Jicho Pevu' goes rogue
Politics
By Patrick Beja
35 mins ago
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes killed 15
World
By AFP
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ndiang'ui Kinyagia's puzzle
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Ndiang'ui Kinyagia's puzzle
Why IMF is demanding corruption audit on Kenya
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Why IMF is demanding corruption audit on Kenya
Wave of destruction in counties as public anger boils over murders
By Hudson Gumbihi 3 hrs ago
Wave of destruction in counties as public anger boils over murders
Nairobi gets lion's share of Sh415b as new formula takes effect
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Nairobi gets lion's share of Sh415b as new formula takes effect
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved