Form One admission extended by a week
The Ministry also advised that schools should use the period to trace all their learners who have not reported and at the same time capture all reported learners in National Education Management Information System (Nemis). Head teachers of primary schools were also tasked to make sure that all their 2019 candidates have been placed and reported to schools.
"They (head teachers) should report any child who is out of school for any reason to their respective Sub County Directors and National Government Administrative Officers," the circular read. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha launched the Form One selection on December 2, 2019 and results for placement of students in national, extra county and county schools were released.
This was followed by selection of students to county and sub-county schools, which ended on December 6, 2019. Sub-county schools continued to file their selections lists in Nemis. Challenges The exercise had its fair share of challenges such as failure of the Nemis delaying the admission process in some schools forcing the head teachers to resort to enrolling them manually. Parents of a number of students also faced challenges in completing the transfer requests since the Ministry had uploaded all schools to the Nemis. Parents reportedly got stranded in accessing admission letters after successfully initiating transfers.

