Slum power selling racket switched off
SEE ALSO :Why your electricity bills just won’t come downHowever, power cartels in most informal settlements in Nairobi, including Kibera and Mukuru, took over the project’s infrastructure. The extent of the rot bedeviling the project was exposed yesterday during a raid on Transami, a low-income settlement near Mukuru slums, in Embakasi. At one of the sites, 200 KVA ground-mounted transformer had been enclosed in a small stonewalled building from where illegal connections originated.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The transformer, which Kenya Power impounded, was next to a six-storey flat that got its supply from it. The rest was supplied to dozens of iron sheet-walled houses and a myriad of businesses. The disconnection of the transformer left dozens of residents without power. The power supply is known as “sambaza” and residents said they paid between Sh200 and Sh700 per month to people they described as “agents.” Kenya Power Customer Service Manager Rosemary Oduor, however, defended the company against accusations of negligence, saying they had embarked on a “paradigm shift” onward to prevent illegal connections.
SEE ALSO :Light manufacturing can spur Kenya's industrial revolution“Today’s operation is meant to mark a new dawn,” she said.
