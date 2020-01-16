Reduce BBI ‘noise’, politicians told

Veteran politician and ex-chair of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) Phoebe Asiyo. MYWO has asked leaders to stop politicising the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). [File, Standard]

A women movement has asked politicians to stop traumatising the country with gruesome statements over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).Top officials of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) Thursday gave their views on the BBI debate, terming it as ‘noise’ that was causing uncalled-for dismay in the country. Ex-chair of the organisation Phoebe Asiyo said the recent politicians’ remarks on BBI have scared citizens. “We have been polarized for a long time now. We are asking our leaders to stop traumatising us and think about this country as one nation,” she said.

Asiyo, who holds the distinction of the longest-serving female MP, now wants leaders to clarify the primary objective of the BBI and how it will benefit the country. “Our leaders should clearly tell us the bigger picture. We want to know where these things (BBI) are leading us to,” she said. President Uhuru Kenyatta has periodically said that the initiative aims at unifying the country and stopping the now-predictable cycle of post-election violence.

During the launch of the document, he also said that BBI will champion for an inclusive Kenya where all tribes participate in the government. Asiyo asked leaders to welcome the initiative without making worrisome statements causing panic among the public. “We know that not all tribes have been accommodated in the government but this (BBI) has come at a time when we need it the most,” said Asiyo. Chairlady of the organisation, Rehab Mwikal on her part asked aggrieved politicians to express their positions in a respectable manner when addressing each other. She also urged them to approach President Uhuru and find a solution to their differences. “We strongly believe that disputes and difference in opinion can be addressed in a respectable way, especially when addressing the President, DP Ruto or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga,” she said. Since its launch in November last year, the BBI has seen politicians divided into factions of those against it led by DP Ruto and in support led by the President Uhuru and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

