Eliud Kipchoge nominated for Sportsman of the Year award alongside Messi and Tiger Woods
SEE ALSO :How Kenya loses race for sports tourism billionsOther categories in the awards include the Sportswoman of the year, the team of the year, the breakthrough of the year, the comeback of the year, sportsperson of the year with a disability and action sportsperson of the year. The Laureus is a global organisation that celebrates sporting excellence and uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and young people. This year’s award marks the 20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony to be held in Berlin, Germany in February 17.
