Eliud Kipchoge nominated for Sportsman of the Year award alongside Messi and Tiger Woods

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge among the nominees for sportsman of the year 2020. [Courtesy]

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been nominated for the Sportsman of the Year category in the Laureus World Sports Awards.Kipchoge has been nominated alongside Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal. The 34-year-old became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours by clocking 1hr 59mins 40secs, in Vienna, last year in October. Kipchoge’s nomination to the Laureus World Sports Awards comes barely just a month after he won the World Athletics Athlete of 2019.

Other categories in the awards include the Sportswoman of the year, the team of the year, the breakthrough of the year, the comeback of the year, sportsperson of the year with a disability and action sportsperson of the year. The Laureus is a global organisation that celebrates sporting excellence and uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and young people. This year’s award marks the 20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony to be held in Berlin, Germany in February 17.

