President Uhuru stops NHIF new membership rules
SEE ALSO :Software deal was used to milk NHIF of millionsUmbrella workers’ union COTU and a number of MPs and governors voiced their displeasure with the NHIF rules, which have been described as “punitive”. The stringent requirements would have locked out millions of poor Kenyans seeking subsidised medical cover. But NHIF in a memo said, the changes were meant to align the organisation towards the attainment of the sustainable Universal Health Coverage and to retain membership.
The special full board meeting was held on December 17, 2019, and resolved that the changes be effected in member management module with effect from January 1, 2020. In the changes, the current contributors were to pay a one-year advanced payment and new self-contributors were also to pay Sh6,000 upfront and wait for 90 days before they can benefit from the NHIF health cover.
SEE ALSO :NHIF accused of robbing the poor to treat the richUnder the maternity services, if the voluntary member is accessing maternity services, the benefit had been restricted to six months after the card matures for principal members or spouse declared during registration. Newborns, however, had been exempted from this provision, provided they are declared within six months from the date of birth. In the new changes, the number of dependents per card had also been limited to a maximum of one spouse and five children.
