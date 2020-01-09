Resign over ‘criminal enterprise’ remarks, IEBC tells Orengo
SEE ALSO :Raila, Ruto allies trade barbs over ‘handshake’ team“This IEBC is a criminal enterprise. It really should go,” Orengo said from his office at Parliament buildings. IEBC described the comments as “disrespectful and an insult to the Constitution”, daring the Senator to resign. “The senator is an elected member of the Senate who is, therefore, a product of the same alleged criminal enterprise. If indeed, he stands by his sentiments he should honourably resign to gain moral grounds to criticise the institution that oversaw his election to the Senate,” IEBC said in a statement.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The electoral dismissed the calls to have it disbanded, saying it was in the planning stages towards the 2022 polls as elections were a cycle and not an event. “Voter education, voter registration and stakeholder mapping and engagement are continuous processes that IEBC undertakes to ensure electoral processes are transparent, participatory free and fair,” the agency outlined.
SEE ALSO :BBI: Senators in new push to outrank MPsIt went on, “Currently the commission is in the formative planning stages of the critical and very emotive boundaries delimitation activity, among other preparatory activities”. The boundary review exercise is expected to begin mid this year and will set the stage for a divisive political process that could see some constituencies scrapped and others merged. Reforms IEBC maintains that it had learnt from previous elections and electoral programmes and were committed to improving its service delivery “The commission has started early preparations including undertaking electoral legal reforms, putting in place frameworks for procurement, and general electoral logistics,” it said.
SEE ALSO :Why Raila's party wants referendum
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.