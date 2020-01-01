Uhuru will go for post, says Atwoli

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli yesterday repeated his earlier sentiments that President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain in power, but in a different capacity.Atwoli said once the new political dispensation in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report comes into force, President Kenyatta will have the right to vie for any post since he will remain the de facto leader of Jubilee Party, and could even claim the proposed post of prime minister. “The only thing the president can’t do is to run for the Presidency but under the new political dispensation envisaged by the BBI team, we anticipate new political formations that will be all-encompassing and inclusive,” he said. Atwoli was speaking at his Ildamat home in Kajiado County where he also delivered his New Year message. He argued that once the BBI proposals are implemented, they will see the leader of the majority party in the National Assembly form the government, in a coalition with other parties and Uhuru will have the potential to ensure he does not disappear from the radar after 2022.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.