Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg as 737 MAX crisis deepens
A Boeing official said the board deliberated over the weekend and they made the decision to fire Muilenburg in a phone call on Sunday. Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said the appointment of Calhoun, who previously served as head of Blackstone Group's private equity portfolio operation, will provide needed short-term stability, but not the long-term "emphasis on engineering" the company needs. "Calhoun is respected in the industry," Aboulafia said on Monday. "But long-term, does he bring the right tool kit? Private equity leans companies out. That's not Boeing's problem right now." Board member Lawrence Kellner will become non-executive chairman of the board effective immediately, the company said. Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the brief transition period. "Under the company's new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers," Boeing said. In keeping Muilenburg in the job as long as Boeing has, the company was ignoring elements of the classic crisis communications playbook used by other companies, said Paul Argenti, a professor at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. "You want to bring somebody from the outside to bring fresh perspective to 'save the day,'" Argenti said. "He should have been gone a long time ago. He is part of the problem."
