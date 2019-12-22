Ruto, Matiang'i war intensify as two MPs defect Tanga Tanga

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Mitiangi (left) and Deputy William Ruto (right) in a past event. The two have held opposing political views lately with Tanga Tanga group allied to DP Ruto bashing CS Matiang'i. [File, Standard]

Supremacy battles between Deputy President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i in Gusii region has intensified after two Members of the National Assembly defected from the Tangatanga group.Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu and his Bonchari counterpart John Oyioka said they had arrived at the decision after realising that the members of Tanga Tanga group were only interested in undermining Dr Matiang'i. Speaking during a Gusii leaders meeting attended by Governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira) in Kisii town last week, the two alleged members of the Gusii community do not support Tangatanga group. “I would like to declare here today that I am no longer in Tangatanga after realising that its goals are not for the good of the Gusii people and its members were only after abusing Dr Matiang'i, who is our brother, for no apparent reason,” said Machogu. Mr Machogu said his colleagues in Parliament were wondering why some legislators from the Gusii community were busy fighting Matiang'i, yet his star was rising every day and he may land a senior position in the next government. Mr Oyioka said he had decided to come back home and that more legislators in the grouping from Kisii and Nyamira counties would soon follow suit since they have read the signs. The Bonchari MP said he had been very uncomfortable attending Tangatanga meetings, where the Interior Cabinet Secretary, who comes from the Gusii community, has been mocked by legislators from other regions who are jealous of his good work.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“By attending a meeting where Dr Fred Matiangi is being abused and admonished for no apparent reason even if I do not comment anything, it still implies that I am in support of what is being said, that is why I have made up my mind to walk out,” said Oyioka. The two legislators join Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka who left Tanga Tanga early this year in support of Dr Matiangi who also enjoys the support of Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi and Borabu MP Ben Momanyi. MPs Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache) Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) and Innocent Obiri (Bobasi) who have been associated with Tanga Tanga group in the past have been avoiding functions officiated by the Deputy President in the region. North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, and counterparts; Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Bomachoge Chache's Alpha Miruka areTanga Tanga staunch members remaining in the region. Dr Matiangi enjoys the support of Governor Ongwae, Governor Nyagarama, Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, his Nyamira counterpart Okongo Omogeni, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ongera and Nyamira's Jerusha Momanyi. Other leaders supporting Dr Matiangi from the Gusii Community include Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama. Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi is emerging as Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the region after leading a delegation of 2,000 people from Kisii and Nyamira Counties to the DP’s Sugoi rural home in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday last week.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.