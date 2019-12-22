Gusii leaders hold unity talks, tell off critics of bridges team

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, Governor James Ongwae joined by his Nyamira counterpart John Nyagarama and other elected leaders when they issued a statement to support the BBI. [Wilberforce Okwiri]

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report appear to have divided Abagusii leaders down the middle.The leaders are torn between supporting Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga over the manner in which the report should be implemented. On Wednesday, elected who led by Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his Nyamira counterpart John Nyangarama met in Kisii to discuss the report, a day after Ongwae’s deputy Joash Maangi led a delegation to Ruto’s home in Sugoi. Maangi’s delegation included Bomachoge Borabu MP Alfa Miruka and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro.

But in the Wednesday meeting at the Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology Kisii branch offices, the pro-Raila leaders declared their support for BBI, saying it’s the only way to have a peaceful Kenya. Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka said courtesy of BBI, smaller communities would have a chance to take up top elective positions. “We have begun in small ways but this will prove a fruitful journey at the end of the day. The community must be ready to take a stand and agree on which direction to take,” said Onyonka.

Ongwae and Nyagarama pledged to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the BBI taskforce. Other leaders who attended the meeting were Senator Sam Ongeri, MPs Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari), Oroo Oyioko (Bonchari), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), members and several MCAs from Nyamira and Kisii counties.

The leaders also resolved to support President the big four agenda. Governor Ongwae said they would henceforth sensitise residents on matters BBI. “We fully support the handshake between President Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga which has led to the country’s current political stability,” said Governor Ongwae. They supported the move by President Kenyatta to extend the mandate of the BBI team to have the document harmonised to meet the expectations of the public. Prof Ongeri said: “Critics downplaying the extension of the BBI mandate should be told off. The extension will allow for expert opinion.”

