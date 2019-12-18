KCSE: Results for over 1,000 candidates cancelled
"Our teachers have done a fantastic job. There were no witnessed cheating cases in terms of early exam leakages whatsoever," Prof Magoha had said, a statement he reiterated when releasing the KCSE today. "The issue of exam leakage is past tense... the KCSE has witnessed no iota of leakage." Prof Magoha attributed the said success to measures that the ministry had taken to curb cheating. 300 schools had been highlighted as hotspots of exam cheating.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.A total of 21 incidents of malpractice were reported in this year's KCSE. The most shocking case was perhaps the Eastleigh one that saw 27 candidates arrested for allegedly attempting to cheat in the exams. In 2018, 100 students had their results cancelled over alleged malpractice. 191 people were arrested in the same year for their involvement in cheating.
