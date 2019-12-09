Carry your own cross Uhuru tells leaders on graft war

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said leaders found guilty of corruption should carry their own cross.He said each leader would be held personally liable for corrupt dealings. The President was speaking at St Francis of Asisi Catholic Church in Ruiru town yesterday during a church fundraiser. He gave a personal contribution of Sh3 million and pledged Sh4 million for the construction of the church. Uhuru said no leader would use his or her position to avoid prosecution, adding it was the responsibility of every Kenyan to fight corruption.

“Corrupt individuals should not be identified by their communities or religion. Let everyone carry their own cross,” he said. He also called on leaders to stop politicising the war on graft. The President’s message comes just days after Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was dramatically arrested last Friday in Voi over graft allegations. Sonko and other senior county officials are expected to appear before the anti-corruption court this morning to face charges over the loss of Sh357 million.

Sufficient evidence

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission had yielded sufficient evidence to sustain the charges. On Friday, the DPP warned governors facing graft charges against opening parallel offices in their respective counties. Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal (Samburu) are facing graft charges.

Lenolkulal is facing charges of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84.6 million while Waititu is facing a Sh588m graft case. Haji said the two governors, who were released on bail, would be arrested if they disobey court orders that barred them from accessing their offices. The Senate has, however, faulted the court ruling barring governors from facing corruption charges from accessing their offices, saying that it presents practical difficulties.

