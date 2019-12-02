Maseno University closed after student unrest

Students outside the varsity’s gate in a file image. They have been ordered to vacate the school by Sunday 7.30pm. [Courtesy]

Maseno University has been shut down indefinitely following students unrest over increased insecurity in and around the institution.The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Julius Nyabundi on Sunday said that the riots were over alleged rape cases in campus students’ residences. In a memo to all students, he said the University Senate met on December 1 at 7pm and reached the decision after they were not properly engaged over the matter. “Following unrest by students over alleged rape cases reported to have occurred in and off-campus students' residences, and failure by the students to engage university management on structured discussions on the same; the Senate resolved to close the university with immediate effect until further notice,” Prof Nyabundi said. He ordered that the students vacated the university premises by 7.30pm. A student leader at the university told Standard Digital that two of their female colleagues were raped on Saturday night, adding to the numerous cases already reported at the school. He said the incident happened when a gang broke into a house, raped two girls and beat the third who resisted their order.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

MASENO INSECURITY THREAD ALERT.



Since this semester started there has been so much insecurity cases in Maseno. More than 10 students have been butchered and have been hospitalised. The school admin, Maseno police post are doing nothing. This week alone... — SHANKI (@ShankiAustine) December 1, 2019

He added that the security of the students residing outside campus was wanting. The students took to social media under the Hashtag #Masenolivesmatter to call the authorities’ attention to the rising cases of insecurity, theft and violence they were facing.Maseno University now joins three other universities -- Moi, Masinde Muliro and Kenyatta – who have indefinitely closed their campuses, stalling education until further notice.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.