Lake Basin Development Authority Chairman Odoyo Owidi (right) and ODM party Chairman John Mbadi speak at Ojijo Oteko Secondary School in Karachuonyo Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

The National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi has said parliament is too divided to undertake constitutional amendments using proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.Mbadi said the existence of the MPs allied to Tangatanga and Kieleweke faction in parliament will jeopardise MPs’ ability to implement the BBI recommendations for a constitutional amendment. Speaking at Ojijo Oteko Secondary School in Karachuonyo on Saturday, Mbadi said parliament is unfit to handle the report. He was attending a fundraiser at the school in Karachuonyo constituency,

“Our Parliament is divided by MPs allied to Kieleweke and Tangatanga factions and this will lead to mishandling of the BBI report,” said Mbadi who was accompanied by Lake Basin Development Authority Chairman Odoyo Owidi He argued that Tangatanga and Kieleweke politics should not be given any chance to scuttle constitutional reforms. The Suba South MP maintained the report should be subjected to public participation to allow Kenyans to read it and propose amendments before it goes for a referendum.

“All Kenyans should read the report and understand it. It is through this process that the Kenyans will propose amendments in case of any need before it is taken for a referendum,” Mbadi added. Owidi urged Kenyans to read the report and make decisions that can help this country in the future.

“We need peace and unity in our country. Let us avoid anything that can divide us as a country,” Owidi said. The comments come at a time when ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto hold divided opinions on the BBI report. Odinga wants the report subjected to a referendum but Ruto wants the constitutional amendments done by parliament.

