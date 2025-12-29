Ford Kenya cuts links with Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi has been endorsed for the 2027 Bungoma gubernatorial race by several MPs from the county. [File, Standard]

Ford Kenya has severed links with Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, barely days after the lawmaker distanced himself from the political outfit.

Wanyonyi, who is eyeing the Bungoma County governor seat in 2027, shocked his supporters when he declared recently that he would not ride on the party’s ticket in his quest to clinch the top job.

Speculations were rife that Wanyonyi could vie on the Ford Kenya ticket because the party is led by his brother and Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang'ula.

However, the ODM lawmaker ruled out that possibility, but fell short of announcing the party he will use in his spirited attempt to succeed outgoing Governor Kenneth Lusaka, who was elected on a Ford-Kenya ticket in 2022.

The party leadership later came out guns blazing, accusing Wanyonyi of allegedly demeaning Ford Kenya.

Speaking to journalists in Webuye town, the party secretary general, John Chikati, Bungoma senator Wafula Wakoli, and Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi regretted that Wanyonyi was disparaging Ford Kenya despite the party appearing to have previously endorsed him for the governorship position.

Chikati was categorical that Wanyonyi has never been a member of Ford Kenya to begin with and that his position will not affect the party in any way.

“At no time have we talked with Wanyonyi, either at the management level of Ford Kenya or in a structured way, that he is going to be our gubernatorial candidate. We are so shocked that he is claiming that he is not going to vie on the Ford Kenya ticket. We do not know him, and he doesn't belong in Ford Kenya. As a party, we are prepared for the 2027 General Election with our candidate that we shall unveil in the near future,” Chikati noted.

He said that Ford Kenya is not desperate for candidates for the governorship and will announce its candidates next year.

"I urge Wanyonyi to conduct his campaigns without tagging FORD K as a party with deep roots. We will field a formidable candidate to ensure the governor’s seat remains within our structures. Wanyonyi’s actions have shown that he is not a leader who brings people together or upholds the values of our party,” Chikati noted.

Senator Wakoli said that the party has organised structures, and anyone planning to dismantle it is fighting a lost battle. “Bungoma gubernatorial politics is not centred on selfishness, individuals, or family ties."

MP Pepela has acknowledged that while Wanyonyi was initially considered the strongest candidate for uniting parties, tribes, and the region, the party’s view has changed.

“He is not the person we thought he was when we first welcomed him back home. We expected him to be a leader who would unite all residents of Bungoma despite their tribe and party,” Pepela noted.