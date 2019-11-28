Trump invited to attend impeachment hearing
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Judiciary Committee's Democratic chairman, told Trump in a letter that he was reminding the president that the committee's rules allowed him to attend the hearing and for his legal team to question witnesses. The hearing, scheduled to begin at 10am will have legal experts, who have not yet been identified, as witnesses.
"The president has a choice to make: he can take this opportunity to be represented in the impeachment hearings, or he can stop complaining about the process," Nadler said in a statement. "I hope that he chooses to participate." The impeachment probe is looking into whether Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations of political rival Joe Biden and a discredited conspiracy theory promoted by Trump that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election.
In an interview on Tuesday with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, Trump denied he directed his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who had been pushing Ukraine for the investigations, to act on his behalf in trying to get Ukraine to help turn up dirt on his political rivals. "No, I didn't direct him, but he is a warrior," Trump told O'Reilly, adding Giuliani "possibly saw something" and "he's done work in Ukraine for years." Giuliani said he conducted an investigation into corruption and possible collusion in Ukraine in his role as a defense attorney trying to clear Trump. The inquiry centers on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, now a leading Democratic presidential contender, and his son Hunter, who had worked for a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president under Democratic President Barack Obama. Democrats have accused Trump of abusing his power by withholding $391 million in security aid to put pressure on a vulnerable US ally to interfere in an American election by digging up dirt on his domestic political opponents.
Trump denies wrongdoing and has dismissed the inquiry as a sham by Democrats who want to overturn the result of the US presidential election.
