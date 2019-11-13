KCPE results could be released next week

Marking of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination scripts is expected to end this Friday.

Marking of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination scripts is expected to end this Friday and results are likely to be released next week.has established that examiners are working overtime to clear the remaining Kiswahili Insha and English Composition scripts. Marking of the multiple choice papers, through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR), started immediately the first paper was written with reports processing of results is complete. Sources at the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) yesterday hinted that the remaining work may take another three or four days.

They said results for the more than one million candidates will be released anytime from Wednesday next week. Last year, KCPE results were released on November 19 and on November 21 in 2017. A brief from Knec said the entire process would be conducted between November 1 and 20.

Knec Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said, in her brief, that coordinating and processing of KCPE Insha and Composition will end 20. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had said the council will release the results immediately after processing.

“Why would keep them when they are ready?” said Prof Magoha. He said both KCPE and KCSE examination results will be released long before Christmas. “We shall ensure before Christmas, the children know the secondary schools they will be joining so parents can start preparing earlier,” said Prof Magoha. Some 6,440 examiners are marking the KCPE examination scripts. Another 26,597 have been invited to mark KCSE exams. Dr Karogo, last week, invited the examiners to mark KCSE tests being conducted between October 21 and November 27. She said the council has listed services of current and newly trained examiners for the 2019 examinations.

Quick processing of the exams has been attributed to OMR machine. It processes marked data from candidates’ answer sheets using specialised scanning.

