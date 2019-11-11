JKUAT shut indefinitely after students protest over insecurity

Police officers dispersing JKUAT student protesting over insecurity in the institution. (Courtesy)

Please take note of the correct date as per the attached memo pic.twitter.com/NPZFppRW9U — #JKUATPAUGrad2019???? (@DiscoverJKUAT) November 11, 2019

Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) has been closed indefinitely following students’ unrest on Monday morning.In a memo released on the institution’s twitter page, JKUAT has ordered the students to vacate the varsity’s vicinity as soon as possible. “In a special meeting of Senate held today, 11November 2019 at 10.00 am it was resolved that the university closes until further notice,” read the memo partly.The students took to the streets to protest over the rise of insecurity in the institution.

Yesterday, The Jomo Kenyatta University Students’ Association through a memo urged the students to assemble for a peaceful demonstration over their safety. “Due to rampant cases of insecurity in Juja and total failure of the relevant authorities to protect comrades and their properties… We call the students to show up and evoke a fundamental right of expression through a peaceful demonstration… ” read JKUSA’s memo. The students heed to the call and gathered outside Gate B of the institution.

Not long after the demonstrations commenced, police showed up and lobbed teargas canisters to scatter the crowd. Videos making rounds online show some students engaging in running battles with the police.

12:40 #jkuat #thikaroad

Jkuat student's are throwing stones even this boda guy had to run so expect boda guys to react as usual incase this bodaboda is destroyed. University has been closed hence the mayhem on Thika Road pic.twitter.com/sjWhGtOycd via @Levimashru — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) November 11, 2019

In one of the footages, a crowd of students is seen hurling stones at a bodaboda rider who had to leave behind his motorcycle and flee by foot as the crowd was charging at him.Shortly after the demonstrations were quelled, the varsity’s management ordered the closure of the institution until further notice. There have been cases of robbery with violence at the university premises. As a result, some students have been stubbed and others killed by thugs. Some of the students have accused bodaboda riders of orchestrating the robberies that have left the University’s security in limbo.

In February this year, a first-year student at the institution, Tabitha Muthoni, was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday night as she resisted thugs. She was walking together with a friend near Segal Hotel when they were ambushed by thugs who demanded their cellphones. After the incident, JKUAT’s management vowed to work with police to address the issue of insecurity.

