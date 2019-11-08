The shoe, a story of suffering and constraint
The cult of the small foot comes from China where since the 11th century one folds the toes under the arch plantar of a girl from 5 years. "Sometimes we did not hesitate to break the bones with a metal rod so that we could accentuate the curvature.The ideal was to reach a maximum size of 26 in adulthood and a foot in the shape of a lotus bud", says Denis Bruna. "The girls praised the merit of their little feet for a good marriage" and this lotus shod, even during sex games as shown in a painting, was "an erotic object much sought after by men". This theme is repeated in the section devoted to fetishism where we can see by opening black curtains very tall boots with very tight laces evoking the fantasy of customers of brothels. In 2007, filmmaker David Lynch photographed Parisian cabaret dancers Crazy Horse wearing Louboutin heels disproportionate, some impossible to wear, in a fetish world. Heels of 12 It is only from the second half of the 20th century that comfort appears. At Dior's last haute couture show in July, the heel was almost banned by the Italian feminist designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who imagined shoes made up of just one sole glued to the stockings. For the stylist, from an anthropological point of view, the heel is a "contemporary evolution of the Chinese tradition of lotus feet". A tunic dress was embroidered with "Are clothes modern?" (Are the clothes modern?), title of the famous book of the architect Bernard Rudofsky who inspired the collection. In this work of 1947, the architect emphasized that we modeled our feet to make them conform to a fixed ideal. To feel it, the exhibition invites visitors to slip their feet in shoes with vertiginous platforms or with a huge pointed toe and try to walk around, leaning on bars. Another space offers a selection of cult scenes of cinema with, among others, the legendary steps of Marilyn Monroe or Jeanne Moreau perched on heels. "Today, for twenty years with sneakers, it is the comfort that prevails in the choice of shoes," says Denis Bruna, but cultural imperatives will still weigh on our choices. "There are girls who ask me why there are no longer 12" heels, entrusted to AFP Pierre Hardy, designer of luxury shoes for women and one of the first to make chic sneakers for men . "For me, no one wants to walk with a heel 12 ... but some girls love it, which seems absolutely paradoxical, even miraculous".
