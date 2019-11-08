Ibrahim Akasha to be sentenced in US

Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim Akasha when they appeared before a Mombasa court on January 2, 2017 ahead of their extradition to the US. [File, Standard]

Kenyan Ibrahim Akasha is expected to be sentenced today by a US court that found him guilty of drug trafficking three months ago.His sentencing follows that of his elder brother Baktash Akasha, who was handed a 25-year jail term and a fine of Sh10 million by Presiding Judge Victor Marrero at the US district court in New York. Ibrahim, 31, and Baktash, 44, had been held in US prisons before they both pleaded guilty to the charges. While Ibrahim was held at Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, New York, Baktash was 15 kilometres away in Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn.

The two were later re-united “for emotional support” after a separation order against them was lifted. From Ibrahim’s pleadings, it emerged that although drugs trade and jail united them, deep within he hated his elder brother. He told court Baktash was their father's favourite and claimed he was often bullied at home.

“Baktash participated in bullying Ibrahim, pulling down his pants in public and spanking him. Baktash also made it clear he would hurt Ibrahim if he did not do as he wished,” the court heard. Ibrahim claimed he was unaware his father was a drug trafficker. He told court he did not know the senior Akasha, who was killed in 2000 in Amsterdam, was a drug dealer.

The court heard that after senior Akasha’s death, his family split further with claims of ill treatment of some members, according to Ibrahim. He said there were days his step mothers would deny them water and food. Ibrahim also said his father was violent and encouraged the children of his two other wives to mistreat him and his mother. Baktash struck a deal with US authorities, which included an agreement that he would neither appeal nor seek a review in the event he was jailed for less than a life sentence.

