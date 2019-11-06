UK PM Johnson's minister for Wales resigns on first day of election campaign
SEE ALSO :Sixty Labour MPs want to back Tory rebels to bring down Boris Johnson“I will co-operate in full with the investigation under the Ministerial Code which will now take place and I am confident I will be cleared of any breach or wrongdoing.” Johnson thanked Cairns for his work as minister. The Conservative campaign had already started badly before Cairns’ resignation.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.On Tuesday, minister Jacob Rees-Mogg was forced to apologize for implying that victims of the blaze at London’s Grenfell Tower, which killed 71 people, should have used common sense to ignore firefighters’ instructions to stay in the burning building until help arrived. On Wednesday, the party was accused of putting out a doctored video clip of a television interview with a senior Labour politician.
