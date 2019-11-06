Iraqi protesters block entrance to Nassiriya oil refinery

Anti-government protesters blocked the entrance to the Nassiriya oil refinery in southern Iraq on Wednesday, security and oil sources said.The protesters blocked the tankers that transport fuel to gas stations from entering the refinery, causing fuel shortages across Dhi Qar province, the sources told Reuters. The refinery has a maximum production capacity of 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) but had recently only been producing between 15,000-20,000 bpd, oil sources said, which is not enough to meet the province’s fuel needs. The rest is transported from nearby oil-rich Basra and stored in a warehouse within the refinery, which protesters have now also blocked and expelled employees from, the sources said.

