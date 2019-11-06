CS Magoha visits school where 11 people were arrested for impersonation

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha at Milimani Ramasha Academy. (Edwin Nyarangi, Standard)

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha visited an Examination Centre in Kisii County on Wednesday morning where 11 people were arrested for KCSE impersonation.Magoha arrived at the school at around 7.30 AM where he carried out an inspection across the compound and decried the poor state of the facility after which he watched as the students started their exams before he left. The Education Cabinet Secretary said that some of the genuine students at the Milimani Ramasha Academy did not turn up to do their exams and that they were trying to establish why they did not show up as they looked for more culprits. “The government has cast its net wider to arrest those people who are involved in examination malpractices in various parts of the country to ensure that the integrity of the national examination is maintained at all costs,” said Magoha.

Earlier, Magoha had visited Kisii High School at around 6.45 AM immediately after opening the examination container in Kisii Town where he addressed students before he left for the ill feted examination centre which is situated at Kiogoro area. Magoha said that 10 Examination Centres in the Nyanza region are on the radar and issued a warning to supervisors and Invigilators to ensure that they perform their roles as expected so as to avoid losing their jobs and ending up in jail. The Cabinet Secretary arrived at the Kisii Central Examination Centre Container at exactly 5.45 AM where he was met by Senior Security and Education officials after which he engaged them in an animated discussion before opening it at 6 AM.

Magoha told parents to desist from raising funds used in the engagement of examination irregularities saying that they were destroying the lives of their sons and daughters. “I am very ashamed that a serious case of examination malpractice has been found in Nyanza region where I come from, I promise that we are going to smoke out all the people who are out to taint the national examination exercise,” said Magoha.

The CS said that he will be touring several exam centre in Kisii, Nyamira, Homabay and Migori Counties to check on the conduct of KCSE.

