Tunisian TV channel owner arrested on corruption allegations
SEE ALSO :Ramaphosa wins latest round of legal fight with anti-corruption watchdogFehri’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. Since the election of law professor Kais Saied as Tunisian president last month, the government has launched an anti-corruption campaign and financial audit involving the Foreign Ministry. Four employees in two state transport companies were arrested last week on corruption charges.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.During his election campaign, Saied vowed to tackle corruption, which Tunisia’s independent anti-corruption commission has said is widespread and affects public sectors including security, health, transport, and customs.
