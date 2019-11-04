33 hurt as Paris-London bus overturns in France
SEE ALSO :French industry hits the beach to woo future recruitsEleven were French and 22 were foreign nationals -- 10 from Britain, five from the United States, two from Romania, and one each from Spain, Australia, Mauritius, Japan and Sri Lanka. They were taken to various area hospitals, while Flixbus set up an emergency number. The Munich-based company, which operates low-cost bus services between major European cities, said in a statement that it was in "close contact with local authorities to determine the exact causes of the accident, and to take care of the passengers".
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.A fatal accident occurred in southern France on October 6 when a Flixbus en route from Barcelona to Bordeaux flipped onto its side after swerving off the road, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Frenchwoman. Another 17 people were injured. The driver, a 50-year-old woman, has been charged with involuntary homicide.
