Inmates exude confidence ahead of KCPE examinations
SEE ALSO :Kin want justice for murdered inmate“We have a total of twenty-seven inmates who are sitting for KCPE this year and they are ready to compete with those in the public and private schools,” he said. Ruto noted that the education programme in the prison had turned out to be one of the main rehabilitation tools with the number of inmates joining it on the rise. “We are keen to work with other stakeholders in the education sector to make this programme even better and productive as it has changed the lives of many inmates,” he said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.On his part, Naivasha Sub-County Commissioner Mathioya Mbogo said that all was set for the exams despite some regions recording heavy rains. He said that a total of 6,616 candidates had been registered for the national examinations in the 109 centres across the sub-county.
SEE ALSO :Inmates serving long terms to be pardoned“We are all set for the examinations and we have powerful vehicles to ferry the examinations materials to areas currently receiving heavy rains,” he said. Addressing the press in his office, Mbogo said that the issue of security and staffing had also been addressed by the relevant departments. “We have 109 centres and of this one is in prison while the other in DEB primary school will cater for the private students registered in adult classes,” he said.
