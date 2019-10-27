Mystery of man’s shooting and his quick cremation
Police distanced themselves from the shooting and a senior police officer in Nairobi claimed the killed men were shot by fellow criminals as they fought over cash. Mwangi was cremated at the Kariokor crematorium on September 30 at a low key event attended by a few relatives. Almost a month later, police are yet to unravel the murder mystery. A relative of Mwangi who asked to remain anonymous said the family has been receiving threats but who have threated to kill them just like they did to Mwangi. The threats have been coming through short text messages. They are, however, fearful to report to the police. In an interview with the Sunday Standard, the relative admitted that Mwangi was involved in shady deals that included sale of stolen motor vehicles. They say they are aware of a racket where stolen vehicles are sold to Tanzania and other countries. This made Mwangi a target of the police as well as other members of his criminal network. "We do not know if it is the police who did it or whether it is people who had grudges with him," said the relative. A jovial and bubbly man, Mwangi managed to keep his criminal activities away from the public. He was involved in several businesses and it was therefore hard to link him to crime, according to those who interacted with him. At one point, Mwangi operated a hearse outside the City Mortuary. He closed it after 2010 and moved to Kangundo Road, where he sold bottled water both in retail and wholesale. Yesterday Nairobi DCI Chief Bernard Nyakwaka declined to comment on the matter. A report from Karen Police Station to Vigilance House says the Toyota Fielder car the dead men were driving in was riddled with bullet holes.
