'Bloodied' fight breaks out between surgeon and patient at cosmetic clinic

A Russian singer and actress is claiming she was attacked by a cosmetic surgeon during her treatment to correct her wonky lips. Valentina Sidorova posted a video online showing her bloodied face which she says was a result of Dr Olesya Sokolan attacking her. In the footage Valentina, who is in her 20s, claims she is being treated for a head injury, broken nose and concussion in Moscow hospital.

SEE ALSO :MCAs seek answers on three vehicles

However Dr Sokolan claims it was Ms Sidorova who attacked her. Police said they were investigating both claims which involves them 'fighting' in front of shocked patients. The extraordinary feud came to light with Ms Sidorova's video in which she says: “I'm in the clinic now.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

“I got beaten up by a doctor for videotaping (the woman doctor) punching me. “She started hitting me in the face and head with my phone.”

SEE ALSO :Together, government and civil societies can eradicate corruption

Dr Sokolan did not initially comment on the incident but then accused the patient of behaving “boorishly”, swearing at her, then jumping on her. The medic then said she reversed an earlier decision to do free corrective treatment for the patient after Ms Sidorova was unhappy with the work of another linked clinic, she said. She accused Ms Sidorova of using “obscene words..and provoking me” using her camera, and “rushing” at her which caused her to fall causing concussion and an abdominal injury when she was in the early stages of pregnancy. Ms Sidorova, who had gone to the 34-year-old to “correct” her “asymmetrical lips”, gave a different account. The patient alleged the doctor was using an unbranded substance to inject into her.

SEE ALSO :Kenyan boxer Wesonga to fight against highly rated Ngakau

“I asked why there was no official box and brand identification marks,” she said. “To which she replied: ‘Either you trust the doctor or not.’ “I replied that I was seeing her for the first time and I would like to be convinced of the originality and quality of the drug, since I care about my health. “To which I heard the rude words: ‘Get up and get out of here.’ Ms Sidorova said she started video recording the argument on her smartphone.

SEE ALSO :Kisii county acquires Sh64m firefighting engines

The doctor “suddenly pulled the phone out of my hands” and then used it to strike her, she alleged. “The doctor hit me with strong and sharp blows to my head and face, nose, eye, and forehead. “I started to feel dizzy. “Dr Sokolan tried to smash the phone against the floor. “Then the administrators ran in. “One held me, and the second tried to pull off the doctor, but she kept beating me on the back of the head.” Ms Sidorova said Dr Sokolan then ran to hide in a utility room, and when she went to reclaim her phone, she claimed the doctor tried to wedge her arms in the door. She said that as other patients looked on, members of staff claimed that she was “a crazy one from a mental clinic” urging them to ignore her. She said she persuaded a patient to call her husband who then phoned the police. Ms Sidorova filed a complaint to police and was admitted to Moscow’s Botkin Hospital where she was diagnosed with a nose fracture, head injury and concussion. Dr Sokolan graduated in 2009 from highly respected First Moscow State Medical University, the oldest in Russia. Ms Sidorova’s mother Yana Sidorova vowed to get justice. She said: “All those involved, the beautician, the administrators, and all the staff, will be punished”. A friend of Ms Sidorova , Anna Nazarova told Peopletalk magazine that Valentia was “terrified”. “I cannot conceive how this could happen,” she said. “Valentina has concussion, a head injury and a broken nose. “She is still in hospital.”

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.