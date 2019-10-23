Bobi Wine hails Makarere University ladies for staging demo
SEE ALSO :The red beret ban is a sham – Bobi WineThe students intended to march to President Museveni’s office to present a petition to have the annual 15 per cent tuition increment policy scrapped saying it is unfair. According to NBS TV, over 20 students from the institution were arrested and were facing charges of inciting violence and unlawful assembly. They were later on released on bail in the evening.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Two student leaders, Siperia Mollie and Frank Bwambale were handed suspension letters and several others issued with warning letters for inciting violence, vice-chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe told reporters. “Well, all I can tell you is I wasn't surprised at all that I got it (suspension letter). That's the trend now at Makerere University. Everyone who tries to express themselves is suppressed to the core. It was no surprise to me at all,” said Mollie.
SEE ALSO :Uganda detains supporters of presidential hopeful over banned red beretsKateregga Julius, the president of Makerere University Guild told NBS that the fee has been increasing in the last five years despite addressing the matter with the management. “We’ve engaged the university management on the issue of increasing tuition but it has kept on increasing for five years straight,” said Julius. Some universities in Kenya have suffered almost a similar case in the recent past with learning suspended indefinitely. Kenyatta, Moi, Masinde Muliro and Pwani Universities were some of the universities where unrest ensued after comrades protested against some of their managements’ policies.
