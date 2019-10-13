Allies urge Muthama to ditch Kalonzo
SEE ALSO :Forget Kalonzo, Raila still the man to beat, says MuthamaHe said the leaders must have a fallback plan should things go wrong as it happened in the past. Kiala's sentiments were echoed by party leader of People’s Trust Party (PTP) Peter Mathuki who said Wiper had performed poorly in its management of internal affairs. “Wiper party messed up big time during nominations for 2017 general elections and we are watching them even now. We have heard rumors that Muthama will be vying for the Machakos gubernatorial seat and we want him to be confident because we will rally behind him,” said Mathuki.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Former MCA of Kola Ward Festus Ndeto told Muthama that he should seek an alternative political vehicle in his quest to become the next governor of Machakos. “We are telling you for a fact that you should find an option early enough because the (Wiper) ticket will never be handed to you. From our honest observation, we can predict you will not be the preferred candidate for Wiper in the gubernatorial race,” he said.
SEE ALSO :Johnstone Muthama: Row with former wife was politicalMuthama however tactfully avoided the debate when he rose to speak and vowed he will fight for his space within Wiper party.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.