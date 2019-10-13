Allies urge Muthama to ditch Kalonzo

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, at his Office in Gigiri, Nairobi County. [File, Standard]

A section of politicians allied to former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama now want him to ditch Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and focus on his own political path ahead of the 2022 general election.The leaders were speaking at a burial ceremony of a former nominated MCA Anne Wairimu in Matungulu Constituency on Saturday. Former Machakos deputy governor Bernard Kiala said Wiper party could not guarantee aspirants of political offices fair and transparent nominations. He cited the events which led to protests and eventual mass fallout of aspirants of various political seats in the run-up to the 2017 general election.

He said the leaders must have a fallback plan should things go wrong as it happened in the past. Kiala's sentiments were echoed by party leader of People’s Trust Party (PTP) Peter Mathuki who said Wiper had performed poorly in its management of internal affairs. “Wiper party messed up big time during nominations for 2017 general elections and we are watching them even now. We have heard rumors that Muthama will be vying for the Machakos gubernatorial seat and we want him to be confident because we will rally behind him,” said Mathuki.

Former MCA of Kola Ward Festus Ndeto told Muthama that he should seek an alternative political vehicle in his quest to become the next governor of Machakos. “We are telling you for a fact that you should find an option early enough because the (Wiper) ticket will never be handed to you. From our honest observation, we can predict you will not be the preferred candidate for Wiper in the gubernatorial race,” he said.

Muthama however tactfully avoided the debate when he rose to speak and vowed he will fight for his space within Wiper party.

