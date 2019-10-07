MP claims Mudavadi advisors misleading the ANC leader

Lugari MP.Ayub Savula addressing the media in Parliament buildings. He has differed with his party boss Musalia Mudavadi over the latter's claims that Handshake was triggered by blackmails. [File, Standard]

A storm is brewing in Amani National Congress following a widening rift between the party boss Musalia Mudavadi and ODM leader Raila Odinga.The ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula has accused Mudavadi’s advisors of misleading his boss by setting the former Vice President and Raila. "I was shocked by Mudavadi’s claims that Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila came about as a result of blackmail, I don't agree with him on this one," Savula told his constituents at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Lugari campus yesterday. The law maker wondered why Mudavadi handlers were determined to negate the gains Kenya has achieved after the 2007/08 post election violence and skirmishes witnessed during the last polls.

SEE ALSO :Raila’s renewed interest in South Rift votes and leadership

“Mudavadi needs Raila and the ODM supporters to achieve his ambition of ascending to presidency, it is wrong for ANC and ODM to engage in unwarranted wars that could scuttle his (Mudavadi’s) prospects," argued Savula His sentiments appeared to target ANC Secretary-General Barrak Muluka and a section of other individuals surrounding Mudavadi. While on his tour of the United States, Mudavadi told a gathering of Kenyans in diaspora that a threat by some Western countries to cancel visas for opposition leaders and their associates necessitated the political deal reached between President Uhuru and Raila.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

"We don't want Kenya to go where it was sometimes back, Mudavadi ought to reach out to Raila and President Uhuru and convince them to back his presidential bid, the sideshows we are seeing will not help matters," said the MP. According to Savula, the decision by ANC to field Eliud Owalo in the Kibra by-election should not be misconstrued to mean enemty between the political outfit and ODM.

SEE ALSO :Kuria slams Babu over ‘Raila must be president remarks’

"What is happening I'm Kibra is just friendly fire between the sibling rivals, supporters of Amani and ODM ought not to fight or hold grudges against each other ." The MP took issue with ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna for hurling insults at Mudavadi and supporters of the ANC leader He told Sifuna to refrain from the habit because he does not understand the political landscape in Kenya. "Sifuna is a perennial election looser having unsuccessfuly vied for MCA, MP and Senate seats in the past " Savula wondered whether Mr Sifuna consults his party leader before making embarrassing utterances in public.

SEE ALSO :Kamanda hails Uhuru, Raila truce and supports BBI team

"We have no issues with Raila because the former Prime Minister has not issued statements that demean Mudavadi or ANC

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.