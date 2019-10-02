Kenya risks sanctions on cash handling rules
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Saitoti said the proposed amendments were expected to provide a legal basis for lawyers to report to the FRC any suspicious transactions being undertaken by their clients.
Terrorism financing“This will not only support the lawyers but also support other organs in fighting money laundering and terrorism financing,” he said. Last month, the National Assembly Speaker expunged clauses 50 and 51 of the Finance Bill, saying they did not comply with the Constitution and that the right procedure had not been followed. The FRC had explained that Kenya’s legal regime for combating money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation did not meet international standards due, in part, to the non-inclusion of lawyers as part of the reporting regime. The Law Society of Kenya had voiced concerns that the proposed amendments could infringe on advocate-client confidentiality. Kenya is a member of the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) whose purpose is to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by implementing FATF recommendations in eastern and southern Africa. Kenya is required to provide annual updates to the ESAAMLG on the steps it is taking or has taken to address deficiencies in its AML/CFT regime. As part of its enhanced follow-up procedures, ESAAMLG may refer its members to the FATF for inclusion in the FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group process. ESAAMLG has a membership of 18 countries namely, Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Only Kenya and Mozambique have not designated lawyers as reporting entities as part of the AML/CFT reporting regime.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.